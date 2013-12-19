7th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival

On Arizona Edition, we hear about an event in the town of Somerton that gets mouths watering and helps educate some young people. For the seventh year, the El Diablito Arizona State University Alumni Chapter has put together the Somerton Tamale Festival. To find out more about the event, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Chapter member Monika Sanchez...(originally aired 12/18/13).

