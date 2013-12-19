© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
7th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published December 19, 2013 at 8:45 AM MST
7th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival

On Arizona Edition, we hear about an event in the town of Somerton that gets mouths watering and helps educate some young people.  For the seventh year, the El Diablito Arizona State University Alumni Chapter has put together the Somerton Tamale Festival.  To find out more about the event, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with  Chapter member Monika Sanchez...(originally aired 12/18/13).

This piece was featured in the December 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Arts and CultureSomerton AZSomerton Tamale Festival17th Annual Somerton Tamale Festival
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
