Colonel Robert Kuckuk, Commanding Officer of MCAS-Yuma

Published December 19, 2013 at 8:36 AM MST
Yuma County Fairgrounds

Recently on Arizona Edition, we heard about an idea for the Marine base to take over the Yuma County Fairgrounds due to the dangers of its proximity to flight-line operations there.  Colonel Robert Kuckuk, the Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, will talk about the fairgrounds and some of the other issues and activity at MCAS-Yuma, including a look at the first year of operations with the new F-35 and what’s to come as more of the planes fly over the Yuma area...(originally aired 12/18/13).

This piece was featured in the December 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

