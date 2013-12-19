Colonel Robert Kuckuk, Commanding Officer of MCAS-Yuma

Recently on Arizona Edition, we heard about an idea for the Marine base to take over the Yuma County Fairgrounds due to the dangers of its proximity to flight-line operations there. Colonel Robert Kuckuk, the Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, will talk about the fairgrounds and some of the other issues and activity at MCAS-Yuma, including a look at the first year of operations with the new F-35 and what’s to come as more of the planes fly over the Yuma area...(originally aired 12/18/13).

This piece was featured in the December 18th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.