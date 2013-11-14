Moving the Yuma County Fairgrounds

Arizona Edition - Yuma County Fairgrounds hosts more than just the annual county fair. The facilities there have been home to 4H activities, private events, car shows, concerts, and more. But the Fairgrounds location, right next to Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma, has some civic and military leaders wondering if the fairgrounds need a new location because of the potential for an accident involving military aircraft. KAWC’s Kim Johnson has the story…(originally aired 11/13/13).

