Ceramic Artwork in Yuma

Arizona Edition - Arizona Western College and Yuma Art Center classes are two of the few places in the city of Yuma where aspiring artists can learn to create ceramic artwork. Artists in the area gather to build and burn clay in the name of beauty or meaning, but there aren’t many of them. That leaves some wondering if Yuma has any interest in the medium at all. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports…(originally aired 11/13/13).

