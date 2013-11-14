© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Dan Beaver: Mayor of Parker

November 14, 2013

Arizona Edition – Parker, Arizona is a small town that sits right on the Colorado River.  It’s also surrounded on all sides by reservation land.  These geographical and political boundaries make development and growth in the small community difficult.  But the town still has some ideas on how to grow the local economy.  To find out more, KAWC’s Michelle Faust spoke with busy Mayor of Parker, Dan Beaver…(originally aired 11/13/13).

This piece was featured in the November 13th Arizona Edition.  The other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Colorado River, Dan Beaver, Mayor of Parker, Parker Arizona
