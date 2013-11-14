© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Stories: Nurse Jason Bradley and ICU

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 14, 2013 at 12:51 AM MST
On Arizona Edition’s weekly installment of Work Stories, we hear from Jason Bradley, a six-year nurse veteran. Originally from Tennessee, Jason talks about a difficult situation he faced as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit…(originally aired 11/13/13).

A bit of a panic overtook her and she looks at me and—you know, in school someone would say this to you and you think it would never happen—but she looked at me and she said: Am I going to die?

This piece was featured in the November 13th Arizona Edition.  The other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
