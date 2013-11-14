Work Stories: Nurse Jason Bradley and ICU

On Arizona Edition’s weekly installment of Work Stories, we hear from Jason Bradley, a six-year nurse veteran. Originally from Tennessee, Jason talks about a difficult situation he faced as a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit…(originally aired 11/13/13).

A bit of a panic overtook her and she looks at me and—you know, in school someone would say this to you and you think it would never happen—but she looked at me and she said: Am I going to die?

