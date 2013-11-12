© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Stories: Nurse Nicole Goekler and "Spider-Bite"

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published November 12, 2013 at 12:46 PM MST
nicolegoekler.JPG
Michelle Faust
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media

Nicole Goekler has been a Registered Nurse for 13 years.  She was inspired to become a nurse by her grandmother, who was a red cross nurse during World War II.  In Work Stories, Nicole recalls one patient who was truly grateful for the care he received from her unit...(originally aired 11/06/13)

<em>She will always have a special place in our heart. We cannot thank her enough for the special care and emotional support she provided for my father and to his family.</em>

  

The piece was featured in the November 6th Arizona Edition, which can be found in the related content section below.

Tags

Work StoriesWork StoriesNurse StoriesNicole GoeklerSpider-Bite
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content