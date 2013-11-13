Solana Generating Station: Solar Power, Day or Night

On Arizona Edition, we hear about a unique solar power plant that began commercial operation on October 7th just west of Gila Bend, Arizona. The Solana Generating Station will provide all of it's 280-megawatts of power to Arizona Public Service company. But the technology it uses allows for something previously unheard of: the plant can run at full capacity even after the sun goes down. KAWC's Michelle Faust recently toured the plant and files this report...(originally aired 11/13/13)

