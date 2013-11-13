© 2021 KAWC
Science

Solana Generating Station: Solar Power, Day or Night

KAWC
Published November 13, 2013 at 12:07 PM MST
On Arizona Edition, we hear about a unique solar power plant that began commercial operation on October 7th just west of Gila Bend, Arizona.  The Solana Generating Station will provide all of it's 280-megawatts of power to Arizona Public Service company.  But the technology it uses allows for something previously unheard of: the plant can run at full capacity even after the sun goes down.  KAWC's Michelle Faust recently toured the plant and files this report...(originally aired 11/13/13)

This piece was featured in the November 13th Arizona Edition.  The other segments of the show can be found in the related content section below.

