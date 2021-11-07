-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- State utility regulators are trying to determine how hot is too hot -- and least when it comes to…
By Howard Fischer - Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday the Arizona Corporation Commission has been getting into areas beyond its…
Capitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Two utility regulators are questioning whether some customers of Arizona Public Services are paying too much -- and the…
PHOENIX -- State utility regulators have no legal right to investigate their colleagues to determine if they are biased, a judge has ruled.In a decision…
Arizona Public Service Company crews head to Puerto Rico to assist with power restoration efforts.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez reports.As part of a nationwide…
The Arizona Corporation Commission held a public comment session Monday to discuss the proposed Arizona Public Service rate increases. KAWC’s Maya…
The U.S. western power grid went down on September 8, 2011. At Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, this sparked the need for faster backup power. What followed…
Two Democratic candidates for the Arizona Corporation Commission arrived in Yuma and talked to voters as part of their state wide campaign.KAWC's…
Arizona's monsoon weather season officially began on June 15th, but this week is the first time enough moisture has moved into the state to potentially…
On Arizona Edition, we hear about a unique solar power plant that began commercial operation on October 7th just west of Gila Bend, Arizona. The Solana…