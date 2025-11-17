APS hosting Yuma open house to help customers save

Arizona Public Service (APS) will host a two-day customer open house in Yuma this week, offering one-on-one assistance to help residents lower their energy bills and learn about available support programs.

The open house is happening Tuesday, Nov. 18, and Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex, 270 W. 13th Street. No appointment is required, and customers will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to a flyer from APS, representatives will be available to review customer bills, explain rate-plan options and share energy-saving tips.

Staff will also provide information about bill-assistance programs.

Customers are encouraged to bring documents that may help determine eligibility for assistance. Accepted items include a Quest EBT card, SNAP/TANF award letter, or income verification, such as one month of pay stubs, W-2 forms or last year’s tax return for each adult in the household.

APS says the event is designed to help customers better understand their energy use and identify ways to reduce their monthly bills through rebates, efficiency programs and rate-plan adjustments.

Those unable to attend can call (602) 371-7171 or (800) 253-9405 for support at any time.

You can find more information here.

