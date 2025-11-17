Town hall tackles concerns over proposed APS rate hike

Arizona Public Interest Research Group held a town hall on Wednesday at the Yuma Main Library to discuss rising utility rates in Arizona.

Wildfire Arizona and the Residential Utility Consumer Office were also there. They answered questions from residents about APS’s latest proposed rate hike and informed them about how it could impact their household budgets.

Arizona Public Service’s latest proposal includes a 14 percent hike, which would raise the average household’s monthly bill by about $20.

Arizona PIRG made it clear that just because APS is requesting 14 percent, doesn't mean they will get that full amount.

The Arizona Corporation Commission will have the final say.

APS must first make the case that the rate increase is reasonable and justified.

APS Consumers present at the town hall expressed their reservations about the hike.

“When I heard that they were going to increase my rates, yes I was concerned,” said Bob, a Yuma resident.

Diane Brown, executive director of Arizona PIRG, said her team has been meeting with consumers across the state to talk about the upcoming changes.

She said the feedback will help them make their case to the Arizona Corporation Commission on behalf of ratepayers.

The ACC is set to vote on the case by the end of next year.

