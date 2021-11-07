-
Mary Lou Fulton is getting ready to release her debut album in October. Arizona Edition's Lou Gum speaks to the writer, musician, and journalist about her…
-
The Yuma Arts Center is bringing live music back to Yuma with a two-day festival at the Historic Yuma Theatre this weekend.The “Yuma Rocks” festival will…
-
Arizona EditionShow Number 51The Yuma Art Symposium begins Thursday, February 20th. The event brings a variety of artists to our community to display…
-
The StoryCorps MobileBooth- an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio on board- is parked at the Yuma Art Center in front of the MOMO…
-
Arizona Edition – The reputation of tattoos has changed dramatically in the past several decades. Not only have they become more mainstream, but they have…
-
Arizona Edition - Arizona Western College and Yuma Art Center classes are two of the few places in the city of Yuma where aspiring artists can learn to…