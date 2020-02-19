© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
41st Yuma Art Symposium Celebrates Art and Artists

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 19, 2020 at 12:26 PM MST
1 of 3
Neely Tomkins speaks to KAWC about the Yuma Art Symposium. The event begins February 20th.
KAWC
2 of 3
Neely Tompkins, executive director of the Yuma Art Symposium Board speaks to KAWC's Lou Gum about this year's event.
KAWC
3 of 3
Arizona Edition guest number 51 - Neely Tompkins on the Yuma Art Symposium running February 20th to 22nd.
KAWC

Arizona Edition

Show Number 51

The Yuma Art Symposium begins Thursday, February 20th.  The event brings a variety of artists to our community to display their talents and celebrate the arts.

This is the 41st year the symposium has welcomed emerging and recognized artists to the community.

Today on Arizona Edition we talk to Neely Tompkins, owner of Tompkins Pottery and the executive director of the Yuma Art Symposium Board.  We'll hear about the planned exhibits, artist presentations and the annual pin swap that opens the event.  More information about the schedule of events here.

Arizona Edition airs Friday at 9AM and Saturday at 11AM on KAWC-88.9FM, Colorado River Public Media and online at kawc.org

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
