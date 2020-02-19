41st Yuma Art Symposium Celebrates Art and Artists

Arizona Edition

Show Number 51

The Yuma Art Symposium begins Thursday, February 20th. The event brings a variety of artists to our community to display their talents and celebrate the arts.

This is the 41st year the symposium has welcomed emerging and recognized artists to the community.

Today on Arizona Edition we talk to Neely Tompkins, owner of Tompkins Pottery and the executive director of the Yuma Art Symposium Board. We'll hear about the planned exhibits, artist presentations and the annual pin swap that opens the event. More information about the schedule of events here.

