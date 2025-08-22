Yuma County Arts Organizations Receive More Than $56,000 in State Grants

Yuma County arts and cultural groups will receive more than $56,000 in state funding as part of a one-time $2 million legislative appropriation to support Arizona’s arts and culture sector. The Arizona Commission on the Arts announced Thursday that 375 organizations statewide will share in over $2.5 million in grants for Fiscal Year 2026.

Local recipients include some of Yuma’s most recognized cultural institutions and events:

· Ballet Yuma — Creative Capacity Grant, $8,600

· Bordertown Arts Project — Creative Capacity Grant, $3,160

· Children’s Museum of Yuma County — Creative Capacity Grant, $10,200

· City of Yuma, Yuma Art Center — Creative Capacity Grant, $16,000

· Día de los Muertos Festival — Festival Grant, $5,000

· S.TA.G.E Program — Youth Arts Engagement Grant, $5,000

· Yuma Art Symposium — Festival Grant, $5,000

· Yuma Orchestra — Creative Capacity Grant, $3,920

Christina You-sun Park, Executive Director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, said the funding reflects the central role of arts in Arizona life.

“The arts are an essential expression of Arizona’s vibrant communities and diverse cultures,” Park said. “Through the Arts Commission the State invests in a thriving statewide nonprofit arts sector that drives local economies, contributes to the vibrance and livability of our communities, enhances the education of our young people, and promotes the health and well-being of our residents.”

The grants were distributed in four categories:

· Creative Capacity Grants provide operating support for arts organizations, including Ballet Yuma, the Children’s Museum of Yuma County, and the Yuma Art Center.

· Festival Grants support events like the Yuma Art Symposium and the Día de los Muertos Festival.

· Youth Arts Engagement Grants fund programs for young people, such as Yuma’s S.TA.G.E Program.

In total, Yuma County organizations were awarded $56,880.

Statewide, 259 organizations received Creative Capacity Grants, 69 festivals earned Festival Grants, and 47 programs received Youth or Lifelong Arts Engagement Grants. Applications were reviewed through a competitive public process that considered organizational capacity, public benefit, and fiscal responsibility.

A full list of Arizona grantees can be found at azarts.gov/grants/grantees-fiscal-year-2026.