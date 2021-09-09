Dave Riek has been General Manager at KAWC and Border Radio since January 2006. He began his work in Yuma as a partnership with NPR member-station, KNAU, at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After more than a year splitting his time between the two stations, Dave made the move to Yuma in the summer of 2007.



Dave has worked as a reporter, news director, producer, recording engineer, and operations manager. At KNAU he led the transition from amateur to professional air staff. Dave also worked on a series of projects to develop a network of repeater stations to bring public radio to communities across northern and central Arizona. He has also worked as a consultant helping develop several public radio stations across the southwest.

During Dave's tenure at KAWC/KOFA, the station has grown to include two programming services, KAWC News and KOFA Border Radio. He was responsible for the addition of KAWP 88.9 FM Parker and our FM translator, KOFA 94.7 FM Yuma.



A native of Arizona, Dave spent his childhood in the Phoenix area. He is married to Dr. Ellen Riek, Professor of English at Arizona Western College. They enjoy visiting with their three grown children, David, Stephen, and Maggie, whenever possible, and particularly enjoy spending time with their granddaughter, Josie.



Dave can be contacted at dave.riek@kawc.org.

