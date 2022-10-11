Old Blind Dogs Return to Yuma after Pandemic Delay

The Old Blind Dogs return to the Historic Yuma Theatre.

The band played in Yuma several years ago and was scheduled to perform in 2020. But due to the pandemic, that show had to be cancelled. The Old Blind Dogs are currently on tour and will be playing across Arizona, kicking off their Arizona dates in Yuma, October 12th.

KAWC’s Dave Riek got a chance to talk with Jonny Hardie, the fiddler and vocalist for the band to find out how the group was impacted by the global COVID pandemic their new album, and what it is like to be back on the road.