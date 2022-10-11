© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Old Blind Dogs Return to Yuma after Pandemic Delay

KAWC | By Dave Riek
Published October 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM MST
obd-group-2000dpi.jpg
Archie MacFarlane
/
https://www.oldblinddogs.co.uk
Old Blind Dogs

The Old Blind Dogs return to the Historic Yuma Theatre.

The band played in Yuma several years ago and was scheduled to perform in 2020. But due to the pandemic, that show had to be cancelled. The Old Blind Dogs are currently on tour and will be playing across Arizona, kicking off their Arizona dates in Yuma, October 12th.

KAWC’s Dave Riek got a chance to talk with Jonny Hardie, the fiddler and vocalist for the band to find out how the group was impacted by the global COVID pandemic their new album, and what it is like to be back on the road.

Tags
News Art in YumaYuma TheatreYuma Arizona
Dave Riek
Dave Riek has been General Manager at KAWC since January 2006. He began his work in Yuma as a partnership with NPR member-station, KNAU, at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After more than a year splitting his time between the two stations, Dave made the move to Yuma in the summer of 2007.
See stories by Dave Riek
Related Content