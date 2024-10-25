The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Yuma, AZ
Every October, the Yuma Art Center shows The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring a shadow cast and unique opportunities for participating audience members.
“It was always my goal to ... have the audience not just view the movie, but feel like the characters are right in front of them.” - Director Jacqueline Garza
This year, Director Jacqueline Garza aims to bring the movie to life through audience connection. “It was always my goal to ... have the audience not just view the movie, but feel like the characters are right in front of them,” says Garza. She believes this wouldn’t be possible without a strong cast.
“This has been my favorite production in terms of audience reception and interaction.” - Jacob Natseway
Local actor Jacob Natseway will be playing “Riff-Raff” in this Saturday’s show. “This has been my favorite production in terms of audience reception and interaction,” says Natseway. He is excited to perform for the cult-classic's audience.
People who have not seen Rocky Horror Picture Show are dubbed “virgins” by fans of the movie. The Yuma Art Center will be selling “virgin kits” that include props featured in the movie for audience members to heckle with.
Listeners are invited to watch and participate Saturday, October 26th at the Historic Yuma Theater. Tickets for the 7PM and 12AM showing are available on the Yuma Art Center’s website.