The Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Yuma, AZ

Every October, the Yuma Art Center shows The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring a shadow cast and unique opportunities for participating audience members.

This year, Director Jacqueline Garza aims to bring the movie to life through audience connection. “It was always my goal to ... have the audience not just view the movie, but feel like the characters are right in front of them,” says Garza. She believes this wouldn’t be possible without a strong cast.

Local actor Jacob Natseway will be playing “Riff-Raff” in this Saturday’s show. “This has been my favorite production in terms of audience reception and interaction,” says Natseway. He is excited to perform for the cult-classic's audience.

Ana Lazo-Padilla, City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Marketing Specialist The Yuma Art Center presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show

People who have not seen Rocky Horror Picture Show are dubbed “virgins” by fans of the movie. The Yuma Art Center will be selling “virgin kits” that include props featured in the movie for audience members to heckle with.