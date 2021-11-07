-
Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma broke its own world record for the longest wall of fire at the Yuma Airshow in March and this week, Guinness World Records…
-
President Donald Trump made a quick stop before his rally in Phoenix Tuesday. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports the President stopped briefly in…
-
The U.S. western power grid went down on September 8, 2011. At Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, this sparked the need for faster backup power. What followed…
-
Arizona Edition - This weekend, the skies of Yuma fill with the sights and sounds of U.S. military might and aviation heroics. The Marine Corps Air…
-
Recently on Arizona Edition, we heard about an idea for the Marine base to take over the Yuma County Fairgrounds due to the dangers of its proximity to…
-
Arizona Edition - Yuma County Fairgrounds hosts more than just the annual county fair. The facilities there have been home to 4H activities, private…
-
Yuma International Airport is unique both for its economic benefit to the City of Yuma and its relationship with the military. We hear from economic…