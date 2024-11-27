© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Home Sweet Home: Yuma Marines Return to New Barracks After Long Deployment in the Pacific Ocean

KAWC | By Chris McDaniel
Published November 27, 2024 at 12:03 PM MST
From left; U.S. Marine Corps Col. Roy Nicka, commanding officer, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), Col. Jared Stone, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, Mr. Jeremiah Cota, manager for Arizona Representative Paul Goser, and Ms. Martha Gonzalez, district aid for Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva, cut the ceremonial ribbon at the installation, Nov. 22, 2024. The ribbon cutting ceremony signifies one of the many steps, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for service member’s through the development of more modern structures as part of the service’s Barracks 2030 Plan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

CHRIS McDANIEL
KAWC NEWS

YUMA — When Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225 (VMFA 225) returned home to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma this past weekend, it was not to old dilapidated barracks build before they were born.

Instead — thanks to the Marine Corps' Barracks 2030 Plan — they have occupied state of the art dwellings.

Construction of the new barracks — one of several being built on base — has been funded with more than $13 million in federal appropriation.

VMFA 225, known as "The Vikings," will be able to rest and recuperate after a long deployment aboard the USS Boxer for the past 7 months.

Colonel Roy Nicka, Commanding Officer of Marine Aircraft Group 13, speaks about what the change will mean for the returning Marines.
