Home Sweet Home: Yuma Marines Return to New Barracks After Long Deployment in the Pacific Ocean

CHRIS McDANIEL

KAWC NEWS

YUMA — When Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225 (VMFA 225) returned home to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma this past weekend, it was not to old dilapidated barracks build before they were born.

Instead — thanks to the Marine Corps' Barracks 2030 Plan — they have occupied state of the art dwellings.

Construction of the new barracks — one of several being built on base — has been funded with more than $13 million in federal appropriation.

VMFA 225, known as "The Vikings," will be able to rest and recuperate after a long deployment aboard the USS Boxer for the past 7 months.

Colonel Roy Nicka, Commanding Officer of Marine Aircraft Group 13, speaks about what the change will mean for the returning Marines.