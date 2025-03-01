Fight Night brings MMA excitement to MCAS Yuma

For the second consecutive year, the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma opened its doors to the community Friday for a night of mixed martial arts.

MCAS Yuma brought MMA fighters, mostly from the Phoenix and Tucson areas, for the Fight Night event. Fans cheered eight MMA matches.

The event opened with a Brazilian jiu jitsu match between Billy "Major Pain" McNair, who has been stationed at MCAS Yuma and was representing the Yuma Top Team MMA gym, and Ben Fessler. That match ended in a draw.

A special guest for the evening was former UFC champion Benson Henderson, who announced he will continue his fighting career in the Global Fight League in May.

"I thought this was a great event tonight," Henderson told KAWC. "Hats off to all the fighters. They all put it all out there."

Victor Calderón/KAWC Former UFC champion Benson Henderson, right, speaks with ring announcer Mike Hart at the MMA Fight Night at MCAS Yuma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Fans oohed and aahed during matches, with one of the biggest reactions of the night when Steven Gurrola defeated Niko Kittrell in a heavyweight bout.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Matthew Sabelhaus, center, defeated Antonio Gomez for the featherweight title at MMA Fight Night at MCAS Yuma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Victor Calderón/KAWC Fans enjoyed eight MMA fights at Fight Night at the MCAS Yuma Gym on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Results

BJJ matchup- Ben Fessler vs. Billy "Major Pain" McNair ended in a draw.

MMA matchups

Austin Pascucci def. Paul Flores

Chase Nunan def. Nate Garcia

Stephen Esparza-Owens def. Isaiah Figueroa

Steven Gurrola def. Niko Kittrell

Junior Camarillo def. Marco Salcido

Samuel Ortiz def. Austin Collins

Aldo Sanchez def. Danny Fessler for the bantamweight title

Matthew Sabelhaus def. Antonio Gomez for the featherweight title

