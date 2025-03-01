Fight Night brings MMA excitement to MCAS Yuma
For the second consecutive year, the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma opened its doors to the community Friday for a night of mixed martial arts.
MCAS Yuma brought MMA fighters, mostly from the Phoenix and Tucson areas, for the Fight Night event. Fans cheered eight MMA matches.
The event opened with a Brazilian jiu jitsu match between Billy "Major Pain" McNair, who has been stationed at MCAS Yuma and was representing the Yuma Top Team MMA gym, and Ben Fessler. That match ended in a draw.
A special guest for the evening was former UFC champion Benson Henderson, who announced he will continue his fighting career in the Global Fight League in May.
"I thought this was a great event tonight," Henderson told KAWC. "Hats off to all the fighters. They all put it all out there."
Fans oohed and aahed during matches, with one of the biggest reactions of the night when Steven Gurrola defeated Niko Kittrell in a heavyweight bout.
Results
BJJ matchup- Ben Fessler vs. Billy "Major Pain" McNair ended in a draw.
MMA matchups
Austin Pascucci def. Paul Flores
Chase Nunan def. Nate Garcia
Stephen Esparza-Owens def. Isaiah Figueroa
Steven Gurrola def. Niko Kittrell
Junior Camarillo def. Marco Salcido
Samuel Ortiz def. Austin Collins
Aldo Sanchez def. Danny Fessler for the bantamweight title
Matthew Sabelhaus def. Antonio Gomez for the featherweight title
