Fight Night brings MMA excitement to MCAS Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 1, 2025 at 7:13 PM MST
Danny Fessler, left, and Aldo Sanchez, right, square off for the bantamweight title at MMA Fight Night at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Sanchez would go on to win the match.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
For the second consecutive year, the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma opened its doors to the community Friday for a night of mixed martial arts.

MCAS Yuma brought MMA fighters, mostly from the Phoenix and Tucson areas, for the Fight Night event. Fans cheered eight MMA matches.

The event opened with a Brazilian jiu jitsu match between Billy "Major Pain" McNair, who has been stationed at MCAS Yuma and was representing the Yuma Top Team MMA gym, and Ben Fessler. That match ended in a draw.

A special guest for the evening was former UFC champion Benson Henderson, who announced he will continue his fighting career in the Global Fight League in May.

"I thought this was a great event tonight," Henderson told KAWC. "Hats off to all the fighters. They all put it all out there."

Former UFC champion Benson Henderson, right, speaks with ring announcer Mike Hart at the MMA Fight Night at MCAS Yuma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Fans oohed and aahed during matches, with one of the biggest reactions of the night when Steven Gurrola defeated Niko Kittrell in a heavyweight bout.

Matthew Sabelhaus, center, defeated Antonio Gomez for the featherweight title at MMA Fight Night at MCAS Yuma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Fans enjoyed eight MMA fights at Fight Night at the MCAS Yuma Gym on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Results

BJJ matchup- Ben Fessler vs. Billy "Major Pain" McNair ended in a draw.

MMA matchups
Austin Pascucci def. Paul Flores
Chase Nunan def. Nate Garcia
Stephen Esparza-Owens def. Isaiah Figueroa
Steven Gurrola def. Niko Kittrell
Junior Camarillo def. Marco Salcido
Samuel Ortiz def. Austin Collins
Aldo Sanchez def. Danny Fessler for the bantamweight title
Matthew Sabelhaus def. Antonio Gomez for the featherweight title
Stay tuned to KAWC for more photos and coverage from the MMA Fight Night at MCAS Yuma. Scroll down for more coverage of the MMA community in Yuma.

Fighters in the Red Corner at MMA Fight Night at MCAS Yuma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
