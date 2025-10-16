© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MCAS Yuma, YPG to get about $34 million from defense bill for repairs

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:05 PM MST
Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron Barracks
x.com/yuma_mcas
Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron Barracks

Two Yuma military installations will receive just under $34 million in funding for repairs from the recent annual defense bill.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly announced that the Senate recently passed the National Defense Authorization Act.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma will get $26.1 million to design a replacement for an aging water treatment plant on base.

MCAS Yuma will also get $6.7 million to design replacements for barracks that are in disrepair.

The Yuma Proving Ground will get $990,000 to plan replacements on Pole Line Road. That's an interior test road at YPG that is in disrepair and causing delays to testing.

Tags
News MCAS YumaMarine Corps Air Station-YumaYuma Marine Corps Air StationypgYuma Proving GroundSenator Mark KellyU.S. Sen. Mark KellyU.S. Senator Mark Kelly
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content