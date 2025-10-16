MCAS Yuma, YPG to get about $34 million from defense bill for repairs

Two Yuma military installations will receive just under $34 million in funding for repairs from the recent annual defense bill.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly announced that the Senate recently passed the National Defense Authorization Act.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma will get $26.1 million to design a replacement for an aging water treatment plant on base.

MCAS Yuma will also get $6.7 million to design replacements for barracks that are in disrepair.

The Yuma Proving Ground will get $990,000 to plan replacements on Pole Line Road. That's an interior test road at YPG that is in disrepair and causing delays to testing.