© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arts and Culture

Wind Energy and Sacred Quechan Cremation Site

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published January 29, 2014 at 6:10 PM MST
1 of 3
Quechan Protest Ocotillo Wind Energy Project
Michelle Faust
2 of 3
Ocotillo Wind Energy Project
Michelle Faust
3 of 3
Ocotillo Wind Energy Project
Michelle Faust

Arizona Edition - In 2012, construction began on a renewable energy project on federal lands west of El Centro, California.  This project is in the center of Native American historical sites, including sacred burial grounds.  Though the area is not on designated reservation lands, several tribes united against the project.  Despite their objections, the Ocotillo Wind Energy Project is up and running now.  But Several Quechan tribal members continue their fight.  KAWC’s Michelle Faust reports…(originally aired 01/29/14).

To get a better sense of wind energy projects, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Peter Kelley, the Vice President of Public Affairs for the American Wind Energy Association...

012914_WindEnergy_LG.mp3
012914 Arizona Edition - Peter Kelley for Wind Energy Association

These pieces were featured in the January 29th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

Tags

Arts and CultureQuechan TribeOcotillo Wind Turbine ProjectQuechan Cremation SiteRenewable Energy ProjectOcotillo CaliforniaPeter KelleyAmerican Wind Energy Association
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content