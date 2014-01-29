Wind Energy and Sacred Quechan Cremation Site

Arizona Edition - In 2012, construction began on a renewable energy project on federal lands west of El Centro, California. This project is in the center of Native American historical sites, including sacred burial grounds. Though the area is not on designated reservation lands, several tribes united against the project. Despite their objections, the Ocotillo Wind Energy Project is up and running now. But Several Quechan tribal members continue their fight. KAWC’s Michelle Faust reports…(originally aired 01/29/14).

To get a better sense of wind energy projects, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Peter Kelley, the Vice President of Public Affairs for the American Wind Energy Association...

