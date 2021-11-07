-
Arizona Edition - In 2012, construction began on a renewable energy project on federal lands west of El Centro, California. This project is in the center…
Arizona Edition - Last week saw the arrival in Yuma of young photographer Matika Wilbur. Wilbur is the founder of Project 562, an effort to document in…
Over the weekend, about 25 Quechan tribe members came to Ocotillo, California to attend memorial ceremony. KAWC's Michelle Faust reports...(originally…
On Arizona Edition, we hear attempts to revive a dying traditional language. KAWC's Michelle Faust reports from the Quechan reservation. Also, Northern…
A group of young adults from the Quechan Indian Tribe launched Kwatsan Radio, an online radio stream, in 2010. After some technical problems and a short…
Winterhaven hosted the 33rd San Pasqual Valley Unified School District Pow Wow, put on by the high school's Strong Hearts Native Society, March 8-10. The…
A “bird” is a type of song cycle for funerals, protests, birthdays, weddings, and other gatherings, passed down through many generations in the Colorado…