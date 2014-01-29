Project 562: Photographing Quechan and Cocopah Members

Arizona Edition - Last week saw the arrival in Yuma of young photographer Matika Wilbur. Wilbur is the founder of Project 562, an effort to document in photos members of every federally recognized indigenous nation in the united states. She was in Yuma to photograph members of the local Quechan and Cocopah tribes. KAWC’s Michelle Faust caught up with her to out more about project 562, how far along the project is, and how you can help…(originally aired 01/29/14).

