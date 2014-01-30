Arizona Western College Launches Veteran's Art Project

Arizona Edition - Yuma is a military community, housing both the Marine Corps Air Station and the Yuma Proving Ground. At Arizona Western College, an art professor recently started a program to help current military, veterans, and their families with the stresses of military (and daily) life. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports…(originally aired 01/29/14).

