Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
AWC

Arizona Western College Launches Veteran's Art Project

KAWC
Published January 30, 2014 at 10:35 AM MST

Arizona Edition - Yuma is a military community, housing both the Marine Corps Air Station and the Yuma Proving Ground.  At Arizona Western College, an art professor recently started a program to help current military, veterans, and their families with the stresses of military (and daily) life.  KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports…(originally aired 01/29/14).

AWCypgArizona Western CollegeMCAS-YumaAWCArizona Western College Art ProgramSteven DilleyMilitarySteven Macks DilleyFine ArtsVeteran's Art ProjectVAPVeterans
