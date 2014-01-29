The World's Largest Vertical Wind Tunnel at YPG

Arizona Edition - Dedication ceremonies were held at the end of last week for the newest facility on board the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground—the world's largest vertical wind tunnel. KAWC's Kim Johnson attended and tells us why the wind tunnel is an important addition to the base...(originally aired 01/29/14).

