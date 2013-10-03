© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arts and Culture

Arizona Edition: Language, Education, Yuma's Airport, & North Korea

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 3, 2013 at 1:04 PM MST
1 of 6
Michelle Faust
2 of 6
Jared Dort
3 of 6
Michelle Faust
4 of 6
Michelle Faust
5 of 6
Yuma International Airport
6 of 6
Yuma International Airport

On Arizona Edition, we hear attempts to revive a dying traditional language.  KAWC's Michelle Faust reports from the Quechan reservation.  Also, Northern Arizona University President John Haeger announced he would be stepping down from the position in 2015.  He speaks with KAWC's Lou Gum about his time at the University.  Later, we hear from KAWC's Kim Johnson as he visits the Yuma International Airport and a teacher in the Yuma area talks about his experience in education.   Finally, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Adam Johnson comes to Arizona Western College to talk about his book, The Orphan Master's Son.  He sits down with KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett to talk about North Korea, the mysterious setting of his novel...(originally aired 10/03/13)

  

  

  

  

  

  

  

Tags

Arts and CultureQuechan TribeNorthern Arizona UniversityYuma International AirportNAU President John HaegerErik LanglandYuma High SchoolKwatsan LanguageAdam JohnsonThe Orphan Master's Son
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content