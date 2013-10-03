Arizona Edition: Language, Education, Yuma's Airport, & North Korea

On Arizona Edition, we hear attempts to revive a dying traditional language. KAWC's Michelle Faust reports from the Quechan reservation. Also, Northern Arizona University President John Haeger announced he would be stepping down from the position in 2015. He speaks with KAWC's Lou Gum about his time at the University. Later, we hear from KAWC's Kim Johnson as he visits the Yuma International Airport and a teacher in the Yuma area talks about his experience in education. Finally, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Adam Johnson comes to Arizona Western College to talk about his book, The Orphan Master's Son. He sits down with KAWC's Maya Springhawk Robnett to talk about North Korea, the mysterious setting of his novel...(originally aired 10/03/13)