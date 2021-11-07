-
90 years ago 20 women competed in the first Women’s National Air Derby, an airplane race that took them from Santa Monica, California to Cleveland, Ohio…
-
A company that provides air medical transportation celebrated the opening of its hangar location in Yuma this week.Officials say AeroCare is a…
-
American Airlines has announced it will soon offer non-stop flights between Yuma and Dallas.American Airlines announced its 2019 schedule October 2nd. In…
-
The Yuma International Airport hosted a meet and greet October 30th to mend its relationship with general aviation pilots. KAWC's Michelle Faust…
-
Yuma International Airport is unique both for its economic benefit to the City of Yuma and its relationship with the military. We hear from economic…
-
On Arizona Edition, we hear attempts to revive a dying traditional language. KAWC's Michelle Faust reports from the Quechan reservation. Also, Northern…
-
A facility seen as a catalyst to future development at the Yuma International Airport was officially declared open for business. KAWC's Kim Johnson was…