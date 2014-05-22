© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Ballet Yuma Success at Regional Dance America Festival

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 21, 2014 at 9:10 PM MST

Arizona Edition – On April 30th, Arizona Edition brought you the story of the Yuma Ballet Company before they travelled to prestigious dance festival Regional Dance America in Spokane, Washington.  Here, KAWC’s Lou Gum has a brief update on the dancers and the festival they attended…(originally aired 05/21/14).

This piece was featured in the May 21st Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as the April 30th feature on Yuma Ballet Academy, can be found below in the related content section.

Arts and CultureBallet YumaYuma Ballet AcademyJim HallExecutive Director Jim Hall
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
