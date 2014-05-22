Ballet Yuma Success at Regional Dance America Festival

Arizona Edition – On April 30th, Arizona Edition brought you the story of the Yuma Ballet Company before they travelled to prestigious dance festival Regional Dance America in Spokane, Washington. Here, KAWC’s Lou Gum has a brief update on the dancers and the festival they attended…(originally aired 05/21/14).

This piece was featured in the May 21st Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show, as well as the April 30th feature on Yuma Ballet Academy, can be found below in the related content section.