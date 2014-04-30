Yuma Ballet Academy: Dedication & Dance

Arizona Edition - Dancers with the Yuma Ballet Academy are performing in Washington State this week at a prestigious festival that could open doors for some of the young artists. Turns out it is not that unusual for dancers from Ballet Yuma to find success. To find out more about this nationally recognized dance academy, KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett sat in on one of their recent rehearsals…(originally aired 04/30/14).

This piece was featured in the April 30th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.