Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Yuma Ballet Academy: Dedication & Dance

Published April 30, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST
All That Is, performed by Ballet Yuma at Regional Dance America
Scott Martinez
Ballet Yuma at RDA
Scott Martinez
Ballet Yuma perfroms All That Is, choreographed by Joseph Jefferies
Scott Martinez
Ballet Yuma performs All That Is
Scott Martinez

Arizona Edition - Dancers with the Yuma Ballet Academy are performing in Washington State this week at a prestigious festival that could open doors for some of the young artists.  Turns out it is not that unusual for dancers from Ballet Yuma to find success.  To find out more about this nationally recognized dance academy, KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett sat in on one of their recent rehearsals…(originally aired 04/30/14).

This piece was featured in the April 30th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Arts and CultureBallet YumaYuma Ballet AcademyKathleen SinclairRegional Dance America
