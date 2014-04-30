© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Stories: Bill Rhodes, Auto Repair and Missed Opportunities

KAWC
Published April 30, 2014 at 6:39 PM MST

In this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, we hear from auto shop manager Bill Rhodes.  Rhodes is 57 years old and began in the industry as a teenager...(originally 04/30/14).

If you really want a truthful statement...If I had to choose, I wouldn't do this. I enjoy what I do on good days. Some people eat, live, breathe cars and engines and gas fumes and stuff like that. It wasn't my choice.

This piece was featured in the April 30th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section. 

Tags

Work StoriesWork StoriesMechanic StoriesBill RhodesAuto Repair
Related Content