Work Stories: Bill Rhodes, Auto Repair and Missed Opportunities

In this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, we hear from auto shop manager Bill Rhodes. Rhodes is 57 years old and began in the industry as a teenager...(originally 04/30/14).

If you really want a truthful statement...If I had to choose, I wouldn't do this. I enjoy what I do on good days. Some people eat, live, breathe cars and engines and gas fumes and stuff like that. It wasn't my choice.

