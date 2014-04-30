Heat Safety in the Arizona Summer

Arizona Edition - Triple digit heat in Arizona’s summer months can be hard to take for even the heartiest Arizonans, but the dangers of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat related illnesses are real.

Jessie Attencio is Assistant Director for the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health. Attencio tells KAWC’s Lou Gum that many Arizonans are used to the Arizona heat but many who are visiting for pleasure or work are not…(originally aired 04/30/14).

