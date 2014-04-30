© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Science

Heat Safety in the Arizona Summer

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 30, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Triple digit heat in Arizona’s summer months can be hard to take for even the heartiest Arizonans, but the dangers of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat related illnesses are real.

Jessie Attencio is Assistant Director for the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health.  Attencio tells KAWC’s Lou Gum that many Arizonans are used to the Arizona heat but many who are visiting for pleasure or work are not…(originally aired 04/30/14).

This piece was featured in the April 30th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
