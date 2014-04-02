Work Stories: Mechanic Sam Tabullo, Handing Down the Wrench
All this month during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we will hear stories from the automotive industry. This week, mechanic, manager, and customer service agent Sam Tabullo talks about why, at the age of 17, he decided to go into the auto industry…(originally aired 04/02/14).
My father, in 1985, became a paraplegic and he was a mechanic off of his normal work duties. And it was very hard for us, if I remember correctly, but I bet it was more hard for him. I do not recall his ups and downs...but he decided to keep turning wrenches in a wheelchair.
