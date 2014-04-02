© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Work Stories

Work Stories: Mechanic Sam Tabullo, Handing Down the Wrench

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 2, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

All this month during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we will hear stories from the automotive industry.  This week, mechanic, manager, and customer service agent Sam Tabullo talks about why, at the age of 17, he decided to go into the auto industry…(originally aired 04/02/14).

My father, in 1985, became a paraplegic and he was a mechanic off of his normal work duties. And it was very hard for us, if I remember correctly, but I bet it was more hard for him. I do not recall his ups and downs...but he decided to keep turning wrenches in a wheelchair.

This piece was featured in the April 2nd Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as other Work Stories in the mechanic series, can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Work StoriesWork StoriesWork StorySam TabulloMechanic Stories
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content