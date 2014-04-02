© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
AZ State Senator Al Melvin Runs for Governor

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 2, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - July 28th is the last day to register to vote in primary elections taking place August 26th.  This year, republicans have a lot of choices in the primary.  In most races they outnumber Democrats 2 and even 3 to one. For the state’s highest office there are nine candidates listed on the Arizona Secretary of State’s site for the Republican nomination.

Last week we heard from former Go-Daddy executive Christine Jones.  This week, KAWC’s Lou Gum sits down with state Senator Al Melvin…(originally aired 04/02/14).

This piece was featured in the April 2nd Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

