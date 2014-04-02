AZ State Senator Al Melvin Runs for Governor

Arizona Edition - July 28th is the last day to register to vote in primary elections taking place August 26th. This year, republicans have a lot of choices in the primary. In most races they outnumber Democrats 2 and even 3 to one. For the state’s highest office there are nine candidates listed on the Arizona Secretary of State’s site for the Republican nomination.

Last week we heard from former Go-Daddy executive Christine Jones. This week, KAWC’s Lou Gum sits down with state Senator Al Melvin…(originally aired 04/02/14).

