Disease-Carrying Insect Threatens Yuma Citrus Industry

Arizona Edition - Citrus is a $37-million industry in Arizona. It is one of the five “c’s” that contributed to the growth of our state, along with copper, cotton, cattle, and climate.

The commercial citrus industry in Yuma County began in the 1930s. But local citrus groves that line county roads with greenery are now under threat from a small economic killer. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett strolls though the lemon groves to look for the citrus psyllid…(originally aired 04/02/14).

