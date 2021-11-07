-
The plant disease citrus greening has hit Florida hard. Growers in other citrus-producing states, like Arizona, see it as a warning.Researchers in San…
Eight new cases of citrus greening have popped up in the past month near Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The…
AZED-In 2009, the discovery of the Asian Citrus Psyllid in Yuma County led to a quarantine of residential and commercial citrus growers.The Asian Citrus…
Arizona Edition - Citrus is a $37-million industry in Arizona. It is one of the five “c’s” that contributed to the growth of our state, along with copper,…