Work Story

In this installment of Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we hear from Alma Garcia, who has been working at Yuma Mortuary in Yuma for about 3 years. Here,…
Darren Mattice is a 42-year old funeral director at the Yuma Mortuary. In this installment of Arizona Edition's Work Stories, Mattice, who has been in…
All through the month of June and the rest of May during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we will hear stories from individuals working in funeral…
Arizona Edition - On this installment of Work Stories, 32-year-old Jeff McCloud talks about joining the family business and what it really means to fix…
All this month during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we will hear stories from the automotive industry. This week, mechanic, manager, and customer…
This month during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories series, we are talking with fast-food workers. Jamie Manriquez is a single mother who has worked in fast…
Arizona Edition - All this month we will be hearing from fast food workers for our weekly series, Work Stories. Anna Christina Bedoya is a barista at the…
Arizona Edition - Professor Richard (Ric) Jahna grew up in rural central Florida. He has been a professor of English at Arizona Western College since…
Arizona Edition - Born and raised in Tucson, Agent Linwood Estes is an Arizona native who began his career in the U.S. Border Patrol 4 ½ years ago. The…