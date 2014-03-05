Work Stories: Barista Christina Bedoya and the "Regular"

Arizona Edition - All this month we will be hearing from fast food workers for our weekly series, Work Stories. Anna Christina Bedoya is a barista at the coffee house on the campus of Arizona Western College. Bedoya will soon be 20 and has been at her job for two years as she saves money for college. As part of this week's Work Story, she talks about one of her regular customers…(originally aired 03/05/14).

