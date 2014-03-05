© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Work Stories: Barista Christina Bedoya and the "Regular"

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 5, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST
Christina.PNG
Maya Springhawk Robnett
/
KAWC Colorado River Public Media
Christina Bedoya

Arizona Edition - All this month we will be hearing from fast food workers for our weekly series, Work Stories.  Anna Christina Bedoya is a barista at the coffee house on the campus of Arizona Western College.  Bedoya will soon be 20 and has been at her job for two years as she saves money for college.  As part of this week's Work Story, she talks about one of her regular customers…(originally aired 03/05/14).

This piece was featured in the March 5th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show, as well as other Work Stories, can be found below in the related content section.

