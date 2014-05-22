Work Stories: Mortician Cesar Dominguez

All through the month of June and the rest of May during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we will hear stories from individuals working in funeral services. This week, Cesar Dominguez—a mortician, funeral director intern, and the owner of Desert Valley Mortuary—talks about caring for deceased loved ones…(originally aired 05/21/14).

I think about that often. Especially when friends of mine get ill, or family members get ill, I always worry about the time that is going to come if they go before me...that I'm probably going to have to take care of them.

This piece was featured in the May 21st Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show, as well as past Work Stories, can be found below in the related content section.