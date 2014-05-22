© 2021 KAWC
Work Stories: Mortician Cesar Dominguez

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 21, 2014 at 9:21 PM MST

All through the month of June and the rest of May during Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we will hear stories from individuals working in funeral services.  This week, Cesar Dominguez—a mortician, funeral director intern, and the owner of Desert Valley Mortuary—talks about caring for deceased loved ones…(originally aired 05/21/14).

I think about that often. Especially when friends of mine get ill, or family members get ill, I always worry about the time that is going to come if they go before me...that I'm probably going to have to take care of them.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
