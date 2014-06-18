Work Stories: Alma Garcia and the Toughest Job

In this installment of Arizona Edition’s Work Stories, we hear from Alma Garcia, who has been working at Yuma Mortuary in Yuma for about 3 years. Here, Alma talks about the most difficult case she ever had to handle…(originally aired 06/18/14).

I almost feel like I have to be a little bit cold. But I'm not. It's just that you have to be strong enough for the family or else...you lose it, they lose it as well.

