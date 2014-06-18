Foster Care in Southwest Arizona

© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Published June 18, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST
Arizona Edition - Yuma and La Paz Counties have seen an increase in children entering foster care in the past decade.  There are now more than 300 children in the foster care system in the two counties alone and not nearly enough homes to shelter them. 

While the state’s Department of Family Safety (formerly known as Child Protective Services) struggles to reform following the recent scandal of more than 6,000 uninvestigated neglect and abuse reports, many of these foster children are being displaced due to a lack of resources. 

To get a sense of the issue, KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports with a profile of foster care in rural Arizona…(originally aired 06/18/14).

This piece was featured in the June 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

