YUMA
LD-4 State Senate Race: Lynne Pancrazi and Connie Uribe

Published June 18, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Last week, KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez spoke to candidates and profiled the state House race in Legislative District 4.  Today she looks at the race for the state senate.

LD-4 covers the Southwestern corner of Arizona.  It includes the cities of Somerton, San Luis, part of Yuma, and western suburbs of Phoenix and Tucson.

KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez spoke with Democratic Incumbent Lynne Pancrazi and Republican candidate Connie Uribe.  Both are running unopposed in the primary, likely putting both on the general election ballot in November...(originally aired 06/18/14).

This piece was featured in the June 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Legislative District 4Lynne PancraziLD 4Connie Uribe
