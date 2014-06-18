Legislative District 13 State Senate Candidates
Arizona Edition - In Legislative District 13, incumbent Republican State Senator Don Shooter faces opposition in the August party primary. The primary winner will face a Democratic opponent in November’s general election. KAWC’s Kim Johnson talks to some of the candidates and profiles the race…(originally aired 06/18/14).
