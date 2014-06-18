© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Legislative District 13 State Senate Candidates

Published June 18, 2014 at 6:30 PM MST

Arizona Edition - In Legislative District 13, incumbent Republican State Senator Don Shooter faces opposition in the August party primary.  The primary winner will face a Democratic opponent in November’s general election.  KAWC’s Kim Johnson talks to some of the candidates and profiles the race…(originally aired 06/18/14).

This piece was featured in the June 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

