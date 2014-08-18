© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
Arts and Culture

The History of the Ku Klux Klan in Yuma County

KAWC
Published August 18, 2014 at 3:43 PM MST
1 of 2
Librarian and Archivist Laurie Boone digging through the Historical Records
Maya Springhawk Robnett
2 of 2
Laurie Boone and a KKK Robe Catalogue from the 1920s
Maya Springhawk Robnett

Arizona Edition - The Arizona Historical Society recently restored thousands of Yuma history documents, which were recently sent back to the Rio Colorado Division here in Yuma from Phoenix.  The archives housed at the Heritage Branch of the Yuma County Library District in a specially constructed facility include nearly 400 oral histories and documents on topics such as early Yuma agriculture, education, aviation, military and crime.  In the coming months, we’ll explore some of those documents here on Arizona Edition with librarian and archivist Laurie Boone.  In the inaugural installment of the series, KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett takes a closer look at some of Yuma’s hidden (and perhaps dark) history…(originally aired 08/18/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.

Tags

Arts and CultureArizona Historical SocietyRio Colorado Chapter Yuma Historical SocietyYuma County Library DistrictKKKKu Klux KlanYuma Ku Klux KlanWhite SupremacyLaurie BooneArizona Historical Records
Related Content