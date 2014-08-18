The History of the Ku Klux Klan in Yuma County

Arizona Edition - The Arizona Historical Society recently restored thousands of Yuma history documents, which were recently sent back to the Rio Colorado Division here in Yuma from Phoenix. The archives housed at the Heritage Branch of the Yuma County Library District in a specially constructed facility include nearly 400 oral histories and documents on topics such as early Yuma agriculture, education, aviation, military and crime. In the coming months, we’ll explore some of those documents here on Arizona Edition with librarian and archivist Laurie Boone. In the inaugural installment of the series, KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett takes a closer look at some of Yuma’s hidden (and perhaps dark) history…(originally aired 08/18/14).

This piece was featured in the August 18th Arizona Edition. Other pieces featured in the show can be found below in the related content section.