The Yuma County Library District recently received $26,000 in assistive technology from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. For the Arizona Science…
The Yuma Main Library was selected as one of eight sites nationwide to host a traveling space science exhibit. For the Arizona Science Desk, Maya…
Arizona Edition - The Arizona Historical Society recently restored thousands of Yuma history documents, which were recently sent back to the Rio Colorado…
About 18 months ago, thousands of uncatalogued historical records, archives, and other documents were transferred from the Sanguinetti House Museum in…