Yuma History - Diary of a Nameless Schoolteacher

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published October 7, 2014 at 1:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - The Nameless Schoolteacher's Diary - A look back on Yuma history...

The Arizona Historical Society recently restored thousands of Yuma history documents, which were recently sent back to the Rio Colorado Division here in Yuma from Phoenix.  The archives housed at the Heritage Branch of the Yuma County Library District in a specially constructed facility include nearly 400 oral histories and documents on topics such as early Yuma agriculture, education, aviation, military and crime.  In the coming months, we’ll explore some of those documents here on Arizona Edition with librarian and archivist Laurie Boone.

Today KAWC hears about a pioneer schoolteacher and the diary she kept documenting her journey...

