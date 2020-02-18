© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
San Luis Educator Surprised by National Award

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 18, 2020 at 10:59 AM MST
1 of 3
Omar Duron, Principal of Southwest Junior High School in San Luis, Arizona is a Milken Award winner.
KAWC
2 of 3
Omar Duron, Milken Award winner, spaeks to KAWC'S Lou Gum on Arizona Edition.
KAWC
3 of 3
Omar Duron, award-winning principle of Southwest Junior high School in San Luis, visits the KAWC studios.
KAWC

Arizona Edition

Show Number 50

The first Milken Educator awards were given out by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987.  Created by Lowell Milken, they are designed to celebrate educators who are furthering excellence in education.

The Milken Foundation has given out more than 2500 awards since 1987.  It comes with a cash prize of $25,000 this year and that’s not a scholarship – that’s for the recipient to use as they see fit.

On this porgram we'll speak with Omar Duron, Principal of Southwest Junior High, and the only Milken Award recipient from Arizona in the 2019-2020 awards cycle. 

Duron found out about his award at a special surprise assembly at his school.

Arizona Edition airs Fridays at 9:00am and Saturdays at 11:00am on KAWC, 88.9FM, Colorado River Public Media.

Tags

EducationArizona EditionArizona EducationTeachersGadsden School DistrictMilken Family Foundation
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
