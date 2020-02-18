San Luis Educator Surprised by National Award

Arizona Edition

Show Number 50

The first Milken Educator awards were given out by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987. Created by Lowell Milken, they are designed to celebrate educators who are furthering excellence in education.

The Milken Foundation has given out more than 2500 awards since 1987. It comes with a cash prize of $25,000 this year and that’s not a scholarship – that’s for the recipient to use as they see fit.

On this porgram we'll speak with Omar Duron, Principal of Southwest Junior High, and the only Milken Award recipient from Arizona in the 2019-2020 awards cycle.

Duron found out about his award at a special surprise assembly at his school.

Arizona Edition airs Fridays at 9:00am and Saturdays at 11:00am on KAWC, 88.9FM, Colorado River Public Media.