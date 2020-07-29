Arizona Edition: A Look at the Fall Learning Modules at YUHSD

There are more than 11,000 high-school students in the region and Yuma Union High School District and the communities it serves are working on options for students to go back to school.

On this episode of Arizona Edition KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with the YUHSD officials about three learning modules to resume instruction for the upcoming school year.

The first is a hybrid learning module. It would provide students with two days of in-person instruction and three days of distance-based learning.

"We have a learning management system by the name of CANVAS, its where courses are housed," said Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson "They can do a live classroom from their CANVAS or post assignments."



Students would attend in-person class based on the first letters of their last names.



"It'll be different, but we will make it work," said Mike Fritz, Yuma High School Assistant Principal.

Students with the last name starting with A through L would report to the classroom Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday would serve as a distance learning day for all students. And students with the last names starting with M through Z would attend class Thursday and Friday.

"It provides the opportunity for social distancing and less transition within the school day for the students and staff," said Anderson.

The other two learning modules are variations on completely on-line systems. One would be managed and maintained by local instructors, the other is an on-line program made up of instructors outside the region.

In this episode of Arizona Edition, officials explain how the lessons and learning plans for students will work.

