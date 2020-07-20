© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: COVID Campaigning, Anne Marie Ward Looks to Unseat Gosar

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM MST
annamariewardazsenate_.jpg
Facebook: Anne Marie Ward for Congress
/

As Arizona and the nation continue to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, candidates for public office in the state are dealing with new challenges on the campaign trail. 

Anne Marie Ward, a Republican candidate for Congress is one of them. Since beginning her run in 2019, Ward says health care has topped the concerns of potential voters.  

"Health Care is right at the top of people's minds," she says. 

The Prescott Valley native says she's heard from healthcare workers, particularly new practitioners to the field serving rural Arizona communities.  She says they are looking for an alternative to the health insurance industry.

 "They are looking at having a price list or a monthly retainer and they feel that they are no longer able to care for their patients outside of the insurance-driven industry and the political world," Ward said. 

Ward adds the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted problems within the healthcare system.

"Altogether COVID-19 has really shown a lot of light on how far we have to go in healthcare but it is also a prime opportunity to get started," she said.

Ward is a first-time candidate. In Congressional District 4 she'll have to unseat a popular incumbent to win.  Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar handily won the district in 2018. 

Hear more from Anne Marie Ward on this episode of Arizona Edition. 

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
