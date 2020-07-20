© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: COVID Campaigning, Joel John Seeks Seat in Arizona House

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published July 20, 2020 at 10:26 AM MST
Joel John, A Republican candidate from Buckeye is running for the Arizona House in District Four.

While meet and greet campaign events with candidates are limited compared to those held in previous years, Republican Candidate Joel John is still making his way through Arizona's Legislative District 4 as a first-time candidate for the Arizona House.

 

The Buckeye native says he'll rely on past experience running a family agriculture irrigation business as a State Representative.

 

"I want to support small business," he said, highlighting his top motivation in seeking state office. 

 

On this episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Lou Gum speaks with John about his family's business, his past experience as a teacher in Arizona, and how he plans to campaign in the weeks and months ahead. 

 

John says his ability to speak Spanish will help him connect with some potential voters.  

 

LD 4 has never sent a Republican State Representative to the Arizona House.  The primary election is August 4th.

 

ElectionsArizona Editionelection
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
